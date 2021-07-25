Tokyo Olympics is breaking the glass ceiling and India is at the forefront of the landmark feat. Indian women athletes have made remarkable strides in the ongoing Olympics as they continue to dominate the Games. Mary Kom, Manika Batra and PV Sindhu have dominated the headlines with their victories.

Mary Kom advances to next round

India's six-time world champion and London Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom started her Tokyo Olympics boxing campaign on a winning as she moved into the Round of 16 in women's flyweight (51kg) with a convincing 4-1 win on points against Miguelina Hernandez Garcia of Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Mary Kom, the 38-year-old from Imphal, started aggressively and unleashed a flurry of punches as she dominated the first round. Mary Kom started cautiously but launched aggressive attacks as her opponent kept a loose guard, giving the Indian a good opportunity to use her jab to telling effect. The Indian legend won the round 48-47.

This was a great start for the Indian boxer who will face third seed Ingrit Valencia, the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, from Colombia in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Manika Batra's big comeback

India's Manika Batra came back from two games down to earn a sensational win over Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska in the second round of the women's singles table tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Manika rallied from 0-2 down to secure a 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 victory over Margaryta in a match that lasted 57 minutes at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Sunday.

Margaryta took the lead by winning the fifth game 11-8. But Manika struck back to win the sixth game, forcing the match into a decider. The 26-year-old was dominant but committed errors by losing two match points. In the end, she secured the match point to seal a hard-fought victory.

PV Sindhu's easy win

India's Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu started her campaign in Tokyo without breaking a sweat, cantering to a comprehensive 21-7, 21-10 win over Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in a women's singles Group J match on Sunday.

Sindhu, India's biggest hope for a medal in badminton competitions at the Tokyo Olympics, raced to a straight games victory in just 29 minutes, not allowing her opponent any chance in the match.

