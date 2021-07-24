The lone Indian judoka at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Sushila Devi Likmabam, bowed out in the opening round, pinned by Hungarian stalwart Eva Csernoviczki in the round of 32, while Indian rowers, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, too had a forgettable outing as the pair finished fifth in the lightweight men's double sculls heats on Saturday.

The rowers will now head into the repechage round on July 25 and hope for luck to favour them.

Sushila made an early exit, losing 10-0 to 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Eva in the 48kg category at the Nippon Budokan arena.

Though Shushila started well repelling Eva's first attack, neither judoka enjoyed the upper hand until the Hungarian used her experience to lean into the Indian and force her to the ground. Eva then pinned the Indian down for 20 seconds and earned the Ippon to go through to the round of 16.

The 26-year-old Shushila, silver medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, had qualified for the Olympics through the continental quota slot.

In rowing, competing in the six-crew heat on Saturday, Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh finished fifth clocking 6:40.33, paddling ahead of Uruguay's Bruno Cetraro Berriolo and Felipe Ferreira in the final 500 metres.

Ireland's Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan won the race in 6:23.74 while Jiri Simanek and Miroslav Vrastil of the Czech Republic came in second with a timing of 6:28.10.

The Irish and Czech teams have sealed their places in the semifinals while the remaining four sides will head into the repechage round on July 25.

Paired alongside world champions in the event, Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'donovan, the Indians struggled to generate enough pace, which saw them getting relegated to the bottom of the pile for most of the race.

But with the fifth-placed Bruno Berriolo and Felipe Ferreira tiring as the race progressed, the Indians managed to capitalise on their opponents to put up an improved show that could help them as they head into the repechage rounds.