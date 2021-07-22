An error in entering information into the Games Organising Committee's health app by three Indian athletes had left officials worried for some time as just one day was left for the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics, where the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was considering to reduce its contingent to a bare minimum.

What added to the confusion was that while the 'Infection Control Software' showed three Indians with symptoms on one day, but it did not show any cases the next day. As the IOA and the sports ministry had made special arrangements to get all Tokyo-bound Indian athletes vaccinated, it has triggered concern for IOA president Narinder Batra.

"Please advise on correct and factual status since in one report it shows three Indians in Tokyo with symptoms and in the second report as nil," Batra messaged Dr Prem Verma, the Indian contingent's doctor and deputy chef de mission.

"It is a serious issue, hence request for correct and factual status so that if required we get necessary arrangements done for concerned to look after them. It is important for me to know please," Batra said in his message.

Later, it turned out that some first-time users had "inadvertently" made wrong entries into the system. Dr Verma, who is the Covid liaison officer of the Indian contingent, clarified that no one was showing any Covid symptoms in the contingent.

Dr Verma said someone might have made the wrong entry while updating his/her health record, which led to the system raises an alarm. "There is no positive case in team India," he asserted.

Limited participation in Opening Ceremony

Meanwhile, owing to the health risks due to the pandemic, the IOA has decided to send a limited number of sportspersons and officials to participate in the opening ceremony on Friday. Further, IOA officials have asked some members of the contingent who have events on Saturday to avoid taking part in the opening ceremony.

It may be noted that there are some who are still in isolation after reaching Tokyo in the last couple of days. Even otherwise, the IOA has decided not to allow more than a handful of Indian athletes to participate in the ceremony, which is expected to end around midnight on Friday.