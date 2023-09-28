Back in 2013, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur weaved magic on-screen with their stellar performance in 'Aashiqui 2' as 'Rahul' and 'Aarohi' from their tragic love story.

Several reports suggested that Shraddha and Aditya were in a relationship. However, the couple never spoke or denied anything about their relationship and always kept mum.

Duo had a small reunion at T-Series Ganpati darshan

On Wednesday, Shraddha and Aditya were snapped together after 10 years and fans just couldn't keep calm. Aditya and Shraddha bumped into each other at Ganesh Chaturthi Puja.

They shared a warm hug and exchanged a few words after meeting

Aditya looked dapper in a light blue shirt and white pants. While Shraddha looked as bright as a sunshine in yellow-hued printed suit.

Shradhha waved at Aditya before she left. After Shraddha left, Ananya entered for Ganpati darhan.

Adhishra fans had tears of joy upon seeing Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur hugging each other lovingly.

They took to social media and expressed their happiness. A section of Netizens was of the view that the couple

Netizens react

A user said, "Sharadha is far better than that struggle queen.."

Another mentioned, "Why this feels badrealizing they're not together feels so illegal.."

The third one mentioned, "Someone bring these two back please."

The fourth user averred, "Aditya seems so happy.."

The fifth user said, "Together In another universe".

"He still looks at her like she is his prettiest view", said a user.

The couple have a huge fandom and their fans want them to do a movie together.

About Aditya and Shraddha's relationship

Aditya and Shraddha were rumoured to be dating each other right after the release of Mohit Suri's 'Aashiqui 2'. The pair fell for each other while shooting for the film. However, Shraddha's family did not approve of their relationship.

At a 2015 event, Shraddha was asked whether she was dating Aditya. She told IANS, "I have said this from day one and I am saying it again, I and Aditya have been really good friends and we will continue being that. We had a special experience during Aashiqui 2, not only for the two of us but with Mohit Suri and that will be with us forever. I don't know when you guys will get tired of these kinds of questions."

When asked about true love in general, she said, "Jo bepanah mohabbat hoti hai - aashiqui jaise, vo bahut rare hoti hai. (One must never let true love ever go ..Whoever gets it, do not let that person go."

Aditya and Shraddha were seen in 'Ok Jaanu' which was a remake of the Tamil hit 'OK Kanmani'.

For the unversed, Aditya is rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday, while Shraddha was dating photographer Rohan Shrestha. However, the duo have parted ways.