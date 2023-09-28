Disha Patani is one of the hottest celebs we have in B-town. The actor often shares titillating pictures and videos on her social media. Disha's social media handle is filled with her photos from her photoshoot, her workout regime, outings with her friends brand collaborations and much more.

Known for her sartorial choices Disha Patani often grabs headlines whenever she steps out in the city. From fashion to fitness, Disha Patani knows it all.

Disha Patani mobbed

On Wednesday, the actor celebrated her rumoured boyfriend, Alex's birthday. She shared a beautiful Instagram story of Alex where he was seen wearing shorts and a white t-shirt, jumping in joy.

In the video we can hear, Disha, wishing Alek in the sweetest way possible, she said, "Happy Birthday Alexi." As Alex twirls around in happiness.

The same day, Disha along with Krishna Shroff and Alex went for dinner.

While exiting, Disha was mobbed by underprivileged kids. Disha didn't lose her calm and was smiling throughout. The kids touched her hand, seemingly asking for money. She struggled to make her way to her car and after a while, her bodyguards eventually stepped in and helped her.

What did Disha opt for?

For the night out, Disha was seen wearing a grey crop top and a short skirt looking stunning as ever.

Netizens had mixed responses to Disha getting mobbed by underprivileged kids

A section of netizens slammed the underprivileged kids' behaviour whole some of them were of the view that Disha could have given the kids some money. While a section of eagle-eyed netizens said, "This is so wrong, this shouldn't happen. And in just in case if she would have misbehaved with the kids, she would be on the front page of a newspaper. No wonder actors need 4 bodyguards with them at all times."

Another user averred, "Poor Disha, had to keep calm in front of cameras!"

On the work front, Disha just made her debut as a director with her music video, Kyun Karu Fikar. Her next film will be Yodha, in which she will star alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Further, Disha also has Kanguva and Suriya 42 in the pipeline. She also has Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, previously known as Project K, in the pipeline.