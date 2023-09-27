AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra had a lavish wedding on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The couple had kept their wedding festivities private with only selected friends and family members in attendance.

They had taped the phone camera and didn't reveal any details of their wedding. None of the guests shared pictures and videos from their ceremony. It was only after Parineeti and Raghav jointly shared their official wedding pictures that the fan clubs actively shared inside pictures and videos from their big fat wedding.

Parineeti and Raghav drop the first official pictures from their wedding

On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav jointly dropped fairytale wedding pictures from their dreamy ceremony, decked in shades of white RagNeeti looked mesmerising,

They captioned the post, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.."

On Wednesday, Raghav and Parineeti thanked fans and media for blessing them as they embark on a new journey.

The message read, "Parineeti and I wanted to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of low and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us to know that you're all standing by our side. lour love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love. Raghav and Parineeti."

Parineeti also shared the same note on her Instagram stories.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha didn't accept any gifts at their wedding

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha maintained a strict no-gift policy The couple's Milni was kept strictly to Rs. 11.

Every Punjabi wedding includes the Milni, which is a significant rite for the uninitiated since it symbolises the joining of two families. According to this custom, each family member is introduced to the others personally, and the bride's family members present the groom with gifts and shagun. Parineeti and Raghav, however, decided without exchanging gifts and kept the Milni to a minimum of Rs. 11.

It is also reported that they declined gifts that were offered to them.

Let's take a look at several pictures and videos from their wedding festivities that are shared on social media.

A video shows RagNeeti dancing under a transparent umbrella as they walk down the aisle.

While other videos feature the CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and the CM of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessing the couple.

Reportedly, RagNeeti will host two receptions. One in Mumbai for celebrity friends and another one in Delhi for Raghav's political circuit.

The dates of both the receptions aren't out yet.