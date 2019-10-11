Kangana Ranaut is a big fan of veteran actress Rekha, and apparently she follows her style statement as well. Kangana's sister posted a few pictures of the actress suggesting, "Kangana is wannabe Rekha".

First, Rangoli posted a picture that shows Kangana and the legendary actress sharing a frame together and praised Rekha in the caption. She wrote, "Rekha ji is the kindest soul Kangana met iun this film industry. Today is her birthday, she loves Kangana like her own and we pray for her long healthy and hearty life".

A little later, Rngoli posted a few pictures of Kangana, comparing her with Rekha. "Today I will expose Kangana, she is wannabe Rekha ji, here are some pictures please see and decide," she wrote with laughing emoticons. Of course, Rangoli made that comparison on a funny note.

Rekha ji is the kindest soul Kangana met in this film industry today is her birthday, she loves Kangana like her own and we pray for her long healthy and hearty life ??? pic.twitter.com/oSPKWs6vH4 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 10, 2019

Today I will expose Kangana, she is wannabe Rekha ji, here are some pictures please see and decide ??? #theoriginalbadgirl #Rekhaji #ultimatediva ♥️? pic.twitter.com/SAEmZ7avd5 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 10, 2019

Rangoli had few days ago posted her old picture and showed how she used to look before suffering acid-attack. She had also narrated how a guy had thrown acid on her for rejecting his proposal. The actress' sister also had said that she had undergone 54 surgeries in five years, but still doctors could not reconstruct her ears.

Rangoli is known for targeting several Bollywood big stars over varied issues. In recent time, she had made controversial statements against stars like Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and most recently Deepika Padukone.