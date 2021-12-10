A YouTuber named Maridhas has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police from his residence in Madurai for his controversial tweet on the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor on Wednesday, in which India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel were killed.





In the tweet, which he later deleted, Maridhas asked whether Tamil Nadu was turning into Kashmir under DMK rule. He also said in a separate tweet that cadres and sympathisers of DMK made fun of the passing away of General Rawat, adding that DMK was the first choice for separatist forces.



BJP cadres had supported him and blocked the entry of police to his residence at Surya Nagar in Maduria and the police had to use force to take him into custody.



Maridhas has been charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code by the Cyber Police .