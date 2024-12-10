TN to run 10,109 buses for Karthigai Deepam festival

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 10,109 buses from various cities across the state to Tiruvannamalai for the Karthigai Deepam festival.

These special services will run from December 12 to 15. Out of these, 1,982 buses will operate from Chennai, and 8127 buses will ply from other regions, including Salem, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Puducherry, Kumbakonam, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

Passengers, particularly those travelling long distances, can book round-trip tickets via the TNSTC website (www.tnstc.in) or the official TNSTC app.

The 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival centred around the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, began on December 4.

A spiritual and cultural highlight of Tamil Nadu, the festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and attracts thousands of devotees each year. The festival's main event is the lighting of the Mahadeepam atop the 2,668-foot-high Annamalai Hill, an age-old tradition steeped in cultural and spiritual significance. The cauldron used for this ritual is carried along a seven-kilometre route behind the temple by a team of 20 fishermen, reflecting a deep connection to local heritage.

Authorities have announced that devotees will not be allowed to climb the Arunachala Hills near the Arunachaleswarar Temple during the Maha Deepam celebration on December 13. The decision comes in the wake of a landslip on December 1, which claimed seven lives, including children. Officials cited wet terrain as a safety concern.

While the ritual of lighting the lamp atop the hills will continue, only the local fishermen traditionally responsible for this ceremony will be permitted to ascend.

An expert team led by Professor K. Premalatha, Head of the Centre for Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering at Anna University, assessed the hill's condition before the ban was imposed.

Tiruvannamalai is expected to witness a peak influx of visitors on December 13, the day of the Mahadeepam. Vehicles, including buses, cabs, and private cars, will be parked about two kilometres from the temple. To manage the crowds, 13 temporary bus termini have been set up, along with 54 police booths staffed by three personnel each.

Thirteen watchtowers have also been installed at key intersections and routes to enhance surveillance and safety.

In 2023, several devotees ascended the hills chanting "Arunachaleshwara". However, this year's restrictions aim to ensure the safety of pilgrims while maintaining the sanctity of the festival.

(With inputs from IANS)