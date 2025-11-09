TN to roll out Rs 41-crore mobile health drive for women's cancer screening

Tamil Nadu is set to roll out an ambitious women's health initiative aimed at early detection and prevention of cancer among women across the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday announced the launch of the 'Women Wellness in Week' (WWW) project, a Rs 41-crore initiative, aimed at bringing breast and cervical cancer screening to the doorstep of women in all districts.

The programme, to be operational within the next ten days, will deploy specially designed mobile medical units in each district to conduct exclusive cancer screening camps for women. These units will be equipped with diagnostic tools and staffed by trained personnel to facilitate early detection, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where access to preventive healthcare remains limited.

Announcing the initiative at an event under the Chief Minister's Girl Child Protection Scheme in Saidapet, Subramanian said the government's focus is to make healthcare accessible and equitable for all women.

"Every district will have one dedicated vehicle that will travel to different localities to screen women for breast and cervical cancer. This will help us reach those who are often unable to visit hospitals for regular check-ups," he said.

The Minister also revealed that a free vaccination drive against - a major cause of cervical cancer - will soon be launched for all girls below 14 years of age.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) has already floated tenders for vaccine procurement.

"Once the supply is finalised, vaccination will be rolled out through government schools and primary health centres," he added.

During the Saidapet event, the Minister distributed maturity deposits and savings bonds to beneficiaries under the Girl Child Protection Scheme, reaffirming the government's commitment to empowering women through education, health, and financial inclusion.

On the broader public health front, Subramanian said that dengue cases remain under control in Tamil Nadu due to sustained vector-control drives by local bodies.

"Preventive measures have significantly reduced dengue-related fatalities. We have instructed civic officials to continue intensive mosquito eradication efforts," he said.

The WWW project is part of a larger state vision to improve women's health outcomes through early intervention, preventive care, and community-level outreach, positioning Tamil Nadu as a national model in public health innovation.

(With inputs from IANS)