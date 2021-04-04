BJP youth wing president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya is in Tamil Nadu for campaigning for assembly election. During his visit there, he shared his experience after visiting a local restaurant in Coimbatore for breakfast. But the MP's tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Taking a dig at the opposition DMK party, Surya wrote "Today after breakfast at restaurant, I naturally went to pay. Cashier hesitated to accept money. With great hesitation he accepted after insistence. I told him that we are from BJP. A party that respects all and protects all. Not DMK to do roll-call even from small businesses."

In addition to that, Surya also made mention of insisting on paying the bill in his speech addressing a rally, which was received with a round of applause.

"The kind of political leaders we choose will determine nature of our society. If we elect thugs, we vote for rowdyism & bad behaviour in society. From not paying bills at restaurants to beating up toll booth workers - bad politics triggers bad social behaviour. DMK is an example," he said, sharing the tweet.

From not paying bills at restaurants to beating up toll booth workers - bad politics triggers bad social behaviour. DMK is an example pic.twitter.com/gO22mrUf2r — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 2, 2021

Restaurant winning response

Sree Annapoorna restaurant in Coimbatore gave a befitting reply to national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on his tweet over making payment at the restaurant.

Replying to the tweet of Surya, Sree Annapoorna restaurant said in a Facebook post: "Dear Tejasvi Surya, we are glad to have served you at our restaurant. At Annapoorna we greet everyone with the same love and gratitude, in fact everyone comes forward to pay their bills. No one has forced us for anything free. As a token of love and respect we sometimes refrain from taking money from people who work for our society."

Many netizens reacted to Surya's tweet and applauded the restaurant's calm response. See some reactions below: