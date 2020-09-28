Amid a day-long Karnataka Bandh (statewide shutdown) called by farmers organisations against the passage of agriculture-related Bills in Parliament on Monday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, know for being a fiery speaker has commented on the protests.

The National President of BJP Youth Wing addressed the burning tractor incident near India Gate, Delhi during a protest against Farm Bills. Taking to Twitter, Tejasvi Surya said, "A real farmer will never burn a tractor or anything that is used for farming. This kind of violent act by Youth Congress workers is an insult to the farmers."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya was appointed as the new national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party's youth wing by BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.

In the backdrop of the reshuffle, raised the issue of terror activities and how Bengaluru has become an epicenter. Surya said, "In last few years, Bluru has become epicenter of terror activities, proven through many NIA arrests & busted sleeper cells in the city. I urged Hon HM Sri@AmitShahJi to set up a permanent division of NIA in Bluru I thank him for his assurance that it will be set up soon!" The comment did not go down well with the people of the city and several leaders.

The Karnataka Bandh

The Bandh call was given by these organisations executed in large parts of Karnataka except in districts like Mangaluru and Udupi, where the Sangh Parivar allied groups wields iron like grip.

Both opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have extended their support to the Bandh call given by these organisations and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee was even participating in the Bandh by organising a protest in front of its state headquarters.

In a strong bid to discourage the state-wide shutdown, the Karnataka government had directed major transport corporations to keep open its operations, but in some districts like Belagavi, Dharwad where farmers and pro-Kannada activists hold sway seized bus stations not allowing movement of the vehicles.

Bengaluru city police commissioner, Kamal Panth through his Twitter asserted that the police had taken all measures and it will act tough on those who try to impose forced Bandh in the city.