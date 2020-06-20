(IANS) Ruling AIADMK party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday categorically said the people of Tamil Nadu and his party stand behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's armed forces.

Speaking at the all-party meeting called by Modi through video conference, Panneerselvam said: "The people of Tamil Nadu, and my party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, stand firmly behind the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Government of India, and our armed forces, as we defend our borders."

Panneerselvam recalled AIADMK's late General Secretary and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa who had repeatedly emphasised, the terriortial integrity of the country, must be preserved at any cost.

"There can be no compromise on this aspect," Panneerselvam said.

Praising Modi for displaying sagacity and firmness in dealing with the situation Panneerselvam added his party and the state government fully support the measures proposed to be taken by Modi and the country's armed forces.

The Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence that the nation under Modi will definitely overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and by the adventurism of any of the country's adversaries.