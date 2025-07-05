TN launches wildlife awareness drive in schools after leopard kills child in Valparai

In a proactive move to prevent human-wildlife conflict, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has launched an awareness drive in schools, particularly targeting students in Valparai, a region known for the leopard movement.

The initiative comes in the wake of the tragic death of a four-year-old Jharkhand girl, who was dragged away by a leopard from near her house on June 20 in the Pachamalai estate, located within the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

As part of the awareness campaign, forest department staff are visiting schools to educate children on the risks posed by leopards and other wild animals.

Using a soft toy resembling a big cat as a visual aid, officials are explaining the dos and don'ts while walking to and from school or playing near their homes, especially in areas close to tea bushes or forested zones.

A senior forest department official said that the department commenced reaching out to students directly during school hours. He said that earlier awareness campaigns were limited to estate labourers and their residential quarters and added that this was the first time the forest officials were involving schoolchildren directly.

The forest department said that awareness drives have already been conducted in two middle schools in the town and would soon be expanded to other schools and estate settlements.

The students are being advised not to wander out alone, especially near bushes or after dark.

"Leopards do not deliberately attack children, but due to their short height, they are often mistaken as prey," explained an official.

Children are encouraged to move in groups or be accompanied by parents or older relatives when outdoors.

In response to the forest department's instructions, estate authorities have begun clearing dense vegetation in critical areas, including around the Pachamalai estate where the fatal incident occurred.

"Around 70 per cent of the bushes have been cleared in that area alone," the official noted.

Tea estate workers have also been instructed to utilise children's shelters during work hours instead of leaving children unattended, and migrant workers have been specifically advised not to take children along for tasks like spinach collection.

K. Giritharan, Manomboly Forest Range Officer, stressed that the awareness programme is giving special attention to migrant labourers, who may not be familiar with local wildlife threats.

"Residents of Valparai are already somewhat aware, but migrants need more detailed guidance," he said.

The forest department's drive aims to create a long-term behavioural shift that minimises risks and improves coexistence between local communities and wildlife in the ecologically sensitive Valparai region.

