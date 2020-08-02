Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for COVID-19. He is advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital. The political leaders have wished him speedy recovery.

Testing was done for 147 personnel comprising security and fire service staffers at Raj Bhavan after few men showed symptoms. Of them, 87 employees tested positive for coronavirus. Post this Banwarilal Purohit was home-quarantined for some days. However, he was taken to the Kaveri Hospital on Sunday afternoon. The Hospital has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Honourable Governor of Tamilnadu Shri Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for Covid 19. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessment at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai today. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," reads the statement released by the hospital.

Soon after hearing the news some political leaders took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to Banwarilal Purohit. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Get well soon Hon Banwarilal Purohit ji ! We wish you a speedy recovery!"

Karma Bhutia tweeted, "Tamil Nadu governor #BanwarilalPurohit has tested positive for #COVID19. He has been advised home isolation as the infection is mild."