Trinamool Congress(TMC) Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O'Brien wrote a letter to Election Commission for the second time in a row, alleging booth capturing in Purba Medinipur during the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections.

He wrote, "Huge mob of BJP workers have entered booth numbers 6, 7, 49, 27, 162, 21, 26, 13, 262, 256, 163 and 30. BJP workers attempting to take control of EVM and rigging the booth".

Earlier on saturday he flagged 'discrepancy' in voter turnout data, and wrote to EC regarding the issue, seeking an explanation on it.

"Voter turnout for ACs Kanthi Dakshin (216) and Kanthi Uttar (213) at 9:13 am was 18.47 per cent and 18.95 per cent respectively, 4 minutes later at 9:17 am voter turnout reduced to 10.60 per cent and 9:40 per cent. Such discrepancy raises a question on the genuineness of data issued by EC."

TMC's official twitter handle had also posed a similar question to the election commission earlier. TMC tweeted, "What is happening @ECISVEEP?! Could you explain how voting percentage drastically reduced to half within a gap of just 5 minutes?! Shocking! @CEOWestBengal, please look into this urgently!"

Further, the TMC MP alleged on Thursday that over 150 EVMs malfunctioned since the phase 2 assembly elections.

Taking to Twitter, she made a snide remark towards the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying that it could have put half as much effort into ensuring no EVM glitches as it did into transferring police officials.

Moitra tweeted, "More than 150 EVM machines malfunctioning since Phase II voting started this morning Wish @ECISVEEP had put half as much effort into ensuring no EVM glitches as it did into transferring police officials."

The second phase of polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal began at 7 am on Thursday and is currently underway.

As per the latest figures, West Bengal has recorded 71.07 percent turnout till 3:30 pm.