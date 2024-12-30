Tisca Chopra to commemorate 'Taare Zameen Par' turning 17 collaborated on a fun reel with Darsheel Safary who played her son in the iconic film. The 2007 film went on to become a major box office hit but at the same time was widely appreciated by critics- however, the most important part about the Aamir Khan starrer was the fact that it spread awareness about dyslexia, it was the first of its kind in Bollywood and thus remains an important cinema in the history of Indian cinema.

Tisca shared a reel where she was seen giving food options on pieces of paper to Darsheel who was sitting on a sofa holding a book upside down to choose from, however, when the time came she actually hands him different plate of food than the one he had opted for. Post which she appears again in the video and hints at the fact that he still cannot read. Tisca in the caption of the video put out a disclaimer that stated, "We understand Dyslexia to be a serious issue that affects not just the person with Dyslexia but families too .. this reel is for humour only."

Despite the disclaimer, netizens failed to miss the humour in the video and started to attack the actress for completely going against the narrative of her own film. An Instagram user wrote, "This is sad !! Seventeen years after Taare Zameen Par, it's disheartening to see the message of empathy and understanding reduced to mockery. It's like the creators themselves missed the point of their own masterpiece." Another comment read, "Very sad, such insensitive content, creators have no sense pf responsibility these days....its not a joke, plz think," while one said, "This reel almost ruined the movie for me."

When a discourse was started on Reddit about the same video, netizens had a mixed reaction to it and some even complimented Tisca Chopra for looking as young as she does after all these years. A comment on Reddit read, "Yea I felt so too. "He still cannot read". So weird for a movie that was a social commentary on including and respecting I guess this is what happens when you make a movie without empathy or genuine research. Another sarcastically questioned, "Making fun of dyslexia?"

Complimenting Tisca, a fan on Reddit wrote, "Hahahha this is so funny, insensitive but funny also tisca Chopra doesn't age or what?" Another wrote, "She is so beautiful! Must be cast in mainstream movies more as she has a wide acting range as well. And the video is also quite wholesome."