Shalini Passi's popularity is only growing with time. She made her on-screen debut with the popular reality show 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' and there has been no looking back for her. From fashion week to appearing on Big Boss, she has done it all and that too in a span of a few months. Netizens, especially Gen-Z users on Instagram, keep rooting for the socialite and often call her relevant. However, a recent collaboration has proved to be a bit messy for Passi- netizens are calling her out for overdoing it a tad bit.

There was a particular scene on the 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' show where Shalini was seen rehearsing 'Dharma' songs and belting out 'Mitwa' originally sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali. Her co-stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Sajdeh were all laughing about it, but when the show aired, netizens lauded Passi for her sheer confidence. Many found her extremely relatable too for trying to perfect an art that she likes.

Netflix shared a video featuring Shalini Passi and Internet singing sensation Darshan singing an original song that carries all of Passi's most iconic quotes from the show. The video captioned "The Shalini Passi & Lord Darshan in a duet makes for a fabulous life" has gone viral on Instagram, but it is also garnering quite a bit of hate.

A verified user on Instagram commented, "I am just so disgusted with this cringe content being promoted and appreciating people those who make such content. @netflix_in wasn't expecting this from you. I mean people with real talent are being wasted and rest you know what's happening. You could have chosen the real talent for this one."

Another person wrote, "So many talented people in this world and this is who you choose to give a platform to."

An Instagram user also wrote, "Real talent crying in a corner."

On the work front, there are rumours that Shalini might be joining Laughter Chefs 2, but there has been no confirmation from the celebrity on that bit yet.