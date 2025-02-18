Deepika Padukone recently made a royal comeback on the red carpet of an international event. Deepika stole the show at Cartier's high jewelry event in Dubai. For the event, Padukone wore a stunning black off-shoulder gown and made heads turn in a statement Cartier piece. The event marked the new mommy's first international appearance ever since the birth of her daughter.

Post the event, the Singham Again actress shared a video of hers getting ready for the event. However, people on social media weren't happy with her GRWM (get ready with me) video and said it looked like another promotion of her skincare brand.

Social media reactions

"We love you, Deepika, but 82°E is not the only thing people follow you for," wrote a social media user.

"That's no GRWM. It's just another commercial thing to sell your skincare. Would love to see a real GRWM, including makeup and hair," another social media user commented.

"Waiting for the day Deepika posts something that isn't about 82°E. It'll be a historic moment," read a comment.

"Can't tell if mother is getting ready or just applying 82°E till the end of time. Grwm or skin care reel?" read another comment.

"Seems like deepika doesn't even know or have sense of Instagram feed, back-to-back 82e promotions are already tiring on the top of that she can't even choose a good cover pic for reel??! Wtf is this cover," an angry follower commented.

"LOL so none of these 82 east creams are gonna work unless accompanied by high end expensive machine! Got it," was one more of the comments.

However, there were many who commented on how Deepika looked divine at the Cartier event. Sharing pictures from the event, the Padmaavat actress had written, "An exquisite evening with my friends at @cartier!"

Ranveer Singh was one of the first ones to react and wrote, "Wow. Dead."

Deepika Padukone is slowly and gradually coming back to public life. The new mommy recently attended an event where she was joined by Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan; and made sure all eyes were on her with that glow and radiance on her face.