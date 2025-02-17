Deepika Padukone is leaving her fans gasping for breath every time she makes an appearance post the birth of her baby girl. After joining Diljit Dosanjh for his concert to walking the ramp for Sabyasachi, Padukone is slowly making her way back into the public life after daughter's birth. The diva was recently seen at an event held in Mumbai where she shared the stage with Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and more.

Deepika radiating new mommy glow

Deepika made heads turn with her new mommy glow. The Singham Again actress looked radiant in a black embroidered suit which she paired with a pink dupatta. Padukone was seen having a gala time at the event as she interacted with Kartik and reunited with her Fighter co-star Anil Kapoor. Pictures and videos of the event have taken over social media.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024. And as their little ray of sunshine completes six months into the world, Deepika is slowly transitioning back to her celebrity life.

Deepika on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

The dimpled beauty was recently seen talking to students during the eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship programme, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. Padukone spoke about stress level and stress management during exam time.

Shedding light on her own childhood, Deepika said that she never used to sit at one place. "I was a very naughty child. Even today, my parents say that you will never find Deepika at the ground level. I was always jumping from sofas, tables, and chairs. I was more interested in extracurricular activities," she said.

Talking about how to manage stress during exam, the Padmaavat actress told students to do meditation and yoga. "Focus on things you can control. Talk to your parents and teachers about your stress, identify its cause, and express it to someone you trust."