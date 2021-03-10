Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand in Dehradun on Wednesday. This comes a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down as the state's chief minister.

"Under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress": PM Modi

"Congratulations to Tirath Singh Rawat on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident that under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted minutes after the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the BJP Legislative Party took the call to appoint the new Chief Minister. The outgoing Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat made the announcement of his successor post the meeting.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', MPs Ajay Bhatt, Mala Rajya Lakshmi and Naresh Bansal and BJP National General Secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Gautam were present at the meeting.

The meeting was called following the resignation by Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday following the direction by the BJP's central leadership after three days of turmoil as several party MLAs expressed their unhappiness over the functioning of the former Chief Minister.