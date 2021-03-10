Amid the political turmoil, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's resigned paving the way for Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat the new CM of the state.

Tirath Singh Rawat was the BJP chief in Uttarakhand from February 9, 2013, to December 31, 2015, and a former member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.

As per sources, the resentment of the BJP MLAs came down heavily on Trivendra Singh Rawat for the manner in which the decision to make Garsain as commissionerate in the budget session.

Uttarakhand Political Turmoil

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday resigned and handed his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

The move came after heavy speculation throughout the morning, with Rawat expected to address a press conference ahead of his meeting the Governor. However, the 60-year-old BJP leader first met Maurya and then proceeded to the media conference.

After three days of political upheaval, speculation in the state ended as Rawat submitted his resignation to Maurya after he reached the Raj Bhawan just past 4 p.m.