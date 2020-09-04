The Karnataka government has withdrawn 62 criminal cases against sitting BJP MLAs and leaders recently. The BSY-led government carried out the plan on the recommendation of state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. However, the response from the public has been one of confusion.

The move wasn't encouraged by three powerful enforcers of justice including -- the Director-General and Inspector General of Police, Director of prosecution and government litigation, and the law department.

Public reaction to withdrawal of cases

In 2017, UP had gone on a similar route of withdrawing 20,000 criminal cases against sitting political leaders. This move involved the withdrawal of cases against CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj and others.

Now, in Karnataka, it was announced on Wednesday that the government will withdraw 62 criminal charges against BJP politicians in the state. This will include those against tourism minister CT Ravi and law minister himself JC Madhuswamy.

JC Madhuswamy called this a 'routine' activity, he told News18, "Decision on these 62 cases was taken earlier, we have withdrawn cases in the past as well in which Congress and JD(S) leaders were involved. But, this cannot mean that those involved in cases like Bengaluru riot and loot will be spared."

For the public, this is not turning out to be a good sign where the government's decisions are headed.

This is not the first time that this has happened in Karnataka or elsewhere in the country and not only by BJP. The question that needs to be asked, however, is that should it happen at all?