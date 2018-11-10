Live

Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary celebrations have once again led to protests in Karnataka.

The Congress began observing Tipu Jayanti on November 10 since 2015. And, like every year, the Bharatiya Janata Party has opposed the government-sponsored celebration, saying that the Tiger of Mysore killed hundreds of Hindus and Muslims during his rule.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is keeping a distance from the whole controversy. An official statement says that he is currently on bed rest under doctor's orders and has no official engagements till November 11.

