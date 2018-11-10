Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary celebrations have once again led to protests in Karnataka.
The Congress began observing Tipu Jayanti on November 10 since 2015. And, like every year, the Bharatiya Janata Party has opposed the government-sponsored celebration, saying that the Tiger of Mysore killed hundreds of Hindus and Muslims during his rule.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is keeping a distance from the whole controversy. An official statement says that he is currently on bed rest under doctor's orders and has no official engagements till November 11.
Live Updates
Security tightened in Madikeri
Security was increased in Madikeri on Saturday morning ahead of the Tipu Jayanti celebrations. Earlier, a shutdown was called in the town by various organisations including the BJP.
Madikeri: Security has been tightened in Madikeri in the light of a shutdown called in the town against #TipuJayanti celebrations being observed today. The shutdown has been called by various organisations, including BJP and Codava National Council. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/AjPIIAzUiN— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018
Security detain protesters at Madikeri
Karnataka: Various groups protesting against #TipuJayanti celebrations in Madikeri detained by police. pic.twitter.com/6RzQNgMWRk— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018
'We have taken all precautionary measures,' DCP of Kodagu says
"We have taken all precautionary measures. If somebody violates law and order, the police will take strict action," " Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu PI Srividya told news agency ANI.