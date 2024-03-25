Tips For A Safe Holi Celebration With Infants

Holi, the vibrant and colourful festival celebrated across India and various parts of the world is a time of joy, togetherness, and celebration.

It marks the arrival of spring and is known for its exuberant display of colours, water balloons, and playful antics.

However, amidst all the festivity and excitement, it's crucial to remember the safety and well-being of the youngest members of our communities – "infants".

Infants have delicate skin and sensitive respiratory systems. The chemicals and dyes used in traditional Holi colours can pose significant risks to their health if not handled with care. Additionally, the loud sounds and water splashing can be overwhelming for infants, causing distress and discomfort. So it's best to avoid Holi celebrations if you are attending to an infant.

Here are 10 essential tips to ensure the safety and well-being of infants during the Holi celebrations in case you cannot avoid it:

Keep Indoor Celebrations: If possible, host Holi celebrations indoors to minimize exposure to outdoor elements colours, water balloons, or other potential hazards associated with the festival. Create a colourful and festive atmosphere indoors with decorations with flowers and safe, non-toxic colours.

Use Natural and Safe Colours: Always opt for natural and organic colours made from flowers, vegetables, or herbal extracts. These colours are gentle on the skin and less likely to cause allergies or irritation. Do not use synthetic colours as these contain harmful chemicals that pose a threat to the health of the infant.

Dress them in Protective Clothing: Dress your infant in light-coloured long-sleeved clothes and pants made from soft, breathable fabrics preferably cotton to prevent direct contact with colours. Cover their head with a hat or cap to protect their delicate scalp from colour and sunlight. Use baby-safe goggles or sunglasses to shield their eyes during Holi celebrations.

Avoid Direct Exposure to Colours: It's best to keep infants away from direct exposure to coloured powders or water, to prevent inhalation of holi colours and sudden splashes of water that could harm the respiratory system. Instead involve them in safe and gentle ways, such as applying a small dot of colour on their cheek or hands.

Limit Noise and Disturbance: Infants are sensitive to loud noises, so try to keep firecrackers and loud music at a minimum during Holi celebrations. Create a calm and peaceful environment for your little ones to enjoy the festivities without feeling overwhelmed. Instead, play music the infants enjoy.

Hydration and Comfort: Whether indoors or outdoors, ensure that your infant stays hydrated throughout the day by breastfeeding them at regular intervals. Keep them comfortable and cool by providing shade and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. Strictly keep the infant out of reach of the traditional Holi drink the Bhang.

Cleanse gently and moisturise: Cleanse your infant gently after the celebration with mild baby soap and lukewarm water to remove any traces of colours. Avoid harsh scrubbing or using chemical-laden soaps that can further irritate their skin. Then apply baby lotion to soothe the baby's skin.

Check for any Allergic Reactions: Keep a close eye on your infant for any signs of allergic reactions such as redness, itching, or rashes. If you notice any unusual symptoms, seek medical advice promptly.

Watch out for choking hazards: Keep small objects, water balloons, or any other choking hazards out of reach of the infant. Supervise them closely throughout the celebration to ensure their safety during Holi festivities.

Celebrate Responsibly: As caregivers and parents, lead by example and celebrate Holi responsibly. Educate others about the importance of safety, especially when it comes to infants and young children.

(With inputs from IANS)