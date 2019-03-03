Uttaran actress Tinaa Dattaa has accused her Daayan co-star Mohit Malhotra of constantly inappropriately touching her while shooting for intimate scenes on the sets.

According to a report in Mid-day, Tinaa said that "Mohit goes a little too overboard with scenes that require intimacy." She was spotted crying on the sets the other after the incident took place.

"Apparently another incident happened months back when they had to do a dance sequence and he touched her inappropriately, and the creatives asked her to give it back on sets in front of everyone if something like this happen," the source was quoted as saying by the daily.

The report also says that Mohit paid no heed to several warnings given to him and continued with his obscene behaviour which made Tinaa made uncomfortable on the sets.

When Tinaa asked about the alleged incident and if Mohit had touched her inappropriately while shooting intimate scenes, she told Pinkvilla, "When we shoot a tv show there are lot of problems, big / small / ugly ... I have raised my issues (related to Mohit) with the production team and they have been very supportive. I am thrilled to work with balaji after many years. I leave the issues with them to sort .... thanks. (sic)"

When Mohit was enquired about the incident, he denied it and told the website, "She is my good friend and we share a cordial relationship."