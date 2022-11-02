Tina Datta is emerging as one of strongest contestants within the Bigg Boss 16 house, slowly and steadily. The diva might look like a little barbie doll, but is rock solid when it comes to her BB game. Apart from Tina's style and stands inside the house, another thing that is grabbing everyone's attention is her equation with Shalin Bhanot.

What exactly happened?

While Shalin keeps hinting at love brewing between the two, Tina has often made it clear that she isn't in love and there is no future for the two of them. In one of the extra masala clips of the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Shalin Bhanot is seen promising to buy 3 carat diamond for her. The Uttaran star is taken aback by Shalin's offering and refuses it right away.

Tina's sharp retort

Tina makes it clear to him that she has bought her own diamonds in the past and can buy for her own in future as well. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam Vig also support Tina and her response to the Suryaputra Karn actor.

Tina's game plan

Tina Datta is one of the most popular contestants this season. The Daayan actress has made a place for herself in the house and doesn't shy away from putting her points across. Tina had revealed that this was not the first time that the show was offered to her but for several seasons in the past, the makers have tried to bring her onboard.

Tina had also made it clear that she enjoys doing fictional shows more than reality shows. And while she has made guest appearances on the reality show earlier, it was only because of Salman Khan being a part of the show that she said yes to Bigg Boss.