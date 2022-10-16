Television actress Sreejita De, who is known for her role in 'Uttaran', became the first contestant to get evicted from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan revealed that Sreejita has received the least number of votes and has to leave the house. The actress was nominated present BB house captain Gautam Vig after her fight in the kitchen with folk dancer Gori Nagori.

During the fight, Sreejita called Gori 'standard-less' and many people had criticised the actress for her comment about the dancer. After her eviction, Sreejita told Times Now that she is disappointed. The actress added, "I am extremely disappointed, shocked and sad. Honestly, during my stay in the house, none of us were knowing how the audiences are perceiving us or how they are thinking about each contestant in the house. I did not think that there was something that was not working for me, or against me, but now that I am out, I got a chance to watch few episodes, I can say that I could be way more aggressive."

When asked about her equation with 'Uttaran' co-star and fellow contestant Tina Dutta, Sreejita said, "Now that I am out, I saw Tina (Datta) is constantly talking bad about me, behind my back. On the other hand, she tried to come to me thrice and told me that we would be very strong. She tried to manipulate me but that did not happen but why would I want to be her friend when I genuinely believe she is not my friend. I see that she has spoken a lot of things behind my back, and that's not at all acceptable. Wish I'd have known it before my elimination and give it right back to her."

When asked about Tina Dutta's bond with Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita said that Tina is "extremely fake, weak and she knows that" and that is why she is pairing with Shalin. During a chat on Bigg Buzz, Sreejita was heard saying, "I have known Tina for many years so I know her real colours very well. I didn't have a very pleasant experience with her in the past because she is a very insecure person. She's always poking people."

Meanwhile, the latest episode of Bigg Boss saw Sumbul's father confronting Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for portraying his daughter Sumbul Touqueer in a bad light. His father advised the duo not to play a dirty game with Sumbul. He also pointed out that Shalin and Tina have mistreated her and said that they could have treated her like a sister, but instead, they painted a negative picture of her.

Sumbul and Shalin's chemistry was discussed by the contestants ever since the show began. Many were wondering if love was brewing between the two. But things came to the forefront when Tina openly asked Shalin about it and he became conscious about his bond with Sumbul.