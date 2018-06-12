Timo Werner is the one of the young forwards to watch out for in Russia World Cup 2018. The 22-year-old RB Leipzig player, who won the golden boot at Confederations Cup 2017, is likely to lead the line for Germany.
Name: Timo Werner
Age: 22
Date of Birth: March 6, 1996.
Place of birth: Stuttgart, Germany
Position: Forward
Height: 1.80m
Weight: 75 kg
International caps: 13
International goals: 7
Shirt number: 9
Current club: RB Leipzig.
2017/18 season stats
- Bundesliga: 13 goals and seven assists in 28 appearances
- Europa League: Four goals and two assists in five appearances.
- Confederations Cup: Three goals and two assists in three matches.
- Champions League: Three goals in four appearances.
Notable achievements: Won the golden boot award during Germany's successful Confederations Cup campaign in Russia last year.