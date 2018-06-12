Timo Werner is the one of the young forwards to watch out for in Russia World Cup 2018. The 22-year-old RB Leipzig player, who won the golden boot at Confederations Cup 2017, is likely to lead the line for Germany.

Name: Timo Werner

Age: 22

Date of Birth: March 6, 1996.

Place of birth: Stuttgart, Germany

Position: Forward

Height: 1.80m

Weight: 75 kg

International caps: 13

International goals: 7

Shirt number: 9

Current club: RB Leipzig.

2017/18 season stats

Bundesliga: 13 goals and seven assists in 28 appearances Europa League: Four goals and two assists in five appearances. Confederations Cup: Three goals and two assists in three matches. Champions League: Three goals in four appearances.

Notable achievements: Won the golden boot award during Germany's successful Confederations Cup campaign in Russia last year.