Germany are bidding to become the first team since 1962 to defend a World Cup title. Brazil, the five-time champions, had achieved the feat when they won the titles in 1958 and 1962.

Despite some of their biggest names, including Miroslav Klose, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Philipp Lahm retiring since they won the coveted title in Brazil four years ago, Germany are favourites to achieve the double.

Die Mannschaft also became the first team since Spain in 2010 to qualify for the Finals with a perfect record in the qualifying campaign.

Joachim Low has named a relatively young squad for the 21st edition in Russia, starting June 14.

Premier League winner Leroy Sane of Manchester City and winning-goal scorer of last year's edition, Mario Goetze were surprise-exclusions.

Here's a look at some of the key players for Germany at Russia World Cup 2018

Timo Werner

The RB Leipzig striker is likely to lead the line for Germany in their upcoming campaign. The 22-year-old impressed for Low's side when senior stars were rested for last year's Confederation Cup. He won the Golden Boot award at the tournament in Russia as Germany went on to clinch the title, beating Chile in the final. With a solid season for Leipzig (13 goals from 32 appearances) under his belt, the Stuttgart-based striker is certainly one of the young stars to watch out for in Russia.

Toni Kroos

The Real Madrid midfielder has been one of the key players for Germany over the years. Known for his creativity and excellent passing skills, the 28-year-old is certainly Low's trump card in Russia. Having won a lot of silverware with the La Liga giants, including a third Champions League title last month, Kroos heads to Russia in fine form.

Thomas Muller

Muller, the Bayern Munich star, will be one of the most experienced campaigners for Germany and he will be expected to show the way for the youngsters in the team in Russia. Having already scored 10 World Cup goals, the most by a player named in 2018 World Cup squads, the midfielder, known for his ability to be at the right place at the right time, will be a big threat to oppositions.

Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich, the Bayern Munich defender, has big boots to fill as he will be expected to carry forward Lahm's good work in the upcoming campaign. The right-back proved his mettle in Germany's Confederations Cup win last year. Germany's Player of the Year in 2017 is also known for his goal-scoring threat. The 23-year-old finished the 2017/18 season with seven goals and 17 assists.

Manuel Neuer