With the timely intervention of the administration of the Union Territory students stranded in the violence-plagued state of Manipur were evacuated. The students were left for their respective areas after higher-ups effectively took up the issue with their counterparts in Manipur to ensure the safety and security of J&K students studying in Manipur.

Initial reports said that three students, two from Jammu and one from Baramulla district, who were struck in Manipur, have been safely evacuated with the efforts of the administration of the Lieutenant Governor. All three were students of NIT Imphal.

Student's body thanks LG Manoj Sinha for his timely action

The J-K Students Association on Monday thanked the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha-led government for safely evacuating the students who were stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

"All students from J&K who were studying in Manipur and were stranded due to escalating violence hv safely returned to their homeland J&K UT via flights. I'm Grateful to @OfficeOfLGJandK for their prompt efforts in ensuring the safe return of these students from the violence-affected Manipur", national convenor of J&K Student Association Nasir Kahuihami tweeted.

Nasir Kahuihami thanked the Jammu and Kashmir administrations for facilitating the evacuation of Kashmiri students from Manipur, which is grappling with violence and unrest. Kahuihami acknowledged that all the students from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir who were studying in Manipur and were stranded due to the escalating violence have safely returned to their home country J-KUT via flights.

He praised both the J-K and Manipur authorities for their prompt efforts in ensuring the safe return of these students from violence-hit Manipur.

Kahwahami said, "The students were stuck in Manipur due to the ongoing violence, which made it difficult for them to return home. However, the J-K Students' Association approached the J-K LG administration and the Manipur administration, seeking their help in evacuating the students."

LG administration acts swiftly after students seek help

In response, the J-K LG administration and the Manipur administration immediately swung into action, coordinating with various agencies to ensure the safe and timely evacuation of the Kashmiri students.

J-K Students Association National Secretary Dawood Ahmed also thanked them and said, "We are very grateful to the LG administration of Jammu and Kashmir and the Manipur administration for evacuating our Kashmiri students from Manipur. For their quick and efficient response."

Ahmed added that the students get free boarding, lodging and transportation to their homes through the J-K government.

The association appreciated the tireless efforts of all involved in this operation and hoped that such collaborative efforts between different regions and communities would continue in the future.