The Indian team management is set for a revamp and the BCCI has invited fresh applications for the post of the head coach and the various other support staff. The contract of the existing coaching staff will expire after the tour of West Indies which begins on August 3. India play the West Indies in the 3-match T20I, 3-match ODI series and a 2-match Test series.

The BCCI has also released a bunch of strict guidelines which will determine who gets the most high-profile job in the world of cricket.

Head Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation for a minimum period of 2 years OR;

Head Coach of an Associate member /IPL or Equivalent International

Leagues/First Class Teams/ National A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years

Should have played a minimum of 30 Test Matches OR 50 ODIS OR;

Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent

Below 60 years of age.

New constitution was drafted as per Lodha Committee

Also, as per the Committee of Administrators, the selection of the new coaching staff and the support crew will be done in accordance with the new Board constitution which was drafted as per the recommendations of the Lodha Committee.

"There is the constitution. It (selection method) is given there. We will have someone selecting them, the appropriate authorities. It is all under process. I can't give you the names (who will select). Of course, the CoA will not select. The process will be legal, as per the constitution," said Lt Gen (retd) Ravi Thodge, a CoA member.

Going by the new BCCI BCCI constitution, the Cricket Advisory Committee will select the head coach while the support staff will be picked by the BCCI CEO (Rahul Johri). As per rule number 24(5), which speaks about the CEO's functions, says: "to appoint team officials for the Indian teams which shall compulsorily include qualified coaches, managers, physiotherapists, nutritionists, trainers, analysts, counsellors, and medics. However, the head coach of each of the national teams shall be appointed by the Cricket Advisory Committee."

However, in a separate development, members of the CAC—Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly—are facing a conflict of interest allegations. And VVS Laxman has even offered to put in his resignation. They have had hearings before the BCCI Ethics Officer, Justice (retd) DK Jain.