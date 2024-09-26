Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that he was not guilty and will not resign from his post.

He said this while reacting to the BJP and JD(S) demand that he should step down in view of the Special Court's order in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "I have not committed any mistake and there is no necessity as such that I should resign. Many BJP leaders are on bail, won't it embarrass them? Has any of them tendered their resignations?" CM Siddaramaiah said.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, reacting to the media on Thursday, stated, "I am conveying it to the media as the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah won't resign."

"He will not tender his resignation. The proposal of CM Siddaramaiah stepping down won't arise. This is a conspiracy by the BJP and JD(S). They are not able to tolerate the success of the guarantee schemes," Shivakumar said.

The statements have assumed importance as the BJP has intensified its agitation in the state demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah. The party also staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha. The BJP leaders and workers were detained when they tried to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting with Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Law Minister H.K. Patil, CM's Legal Advisor, Congress MLA A.S. Ponnanna and legal experts over the future course of action as the Special Court had given direction to the lodging of FIR and investigation on him in the MUDA case.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also chairing the cabinet meeting at the Vidhana Soudha and sources said that he will seek the support of the council of ministers and make an announcement in this regard. The cabinet meeting is also expected to explore the option of approaching the President against the alleged biased action of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against CM Siddaramaiah.

A special court in Karnataka on Wednesday directed the Lokayukta to conduct an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in the MUDA scam. The court asked the Lokayukta to submit a report in three months and directed the competent authorities to file an FIR.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately resign from his position if he wants to maintain his dignity.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "CM Siddaramaiah has his own identity in Karnataka politics and his own public support. If he wants to maintain that, he must uphold high moral standards. If he behaves like everyone else, he too will join their ranks."

Bommai further stated that complaints have been filed against CM Siddaramaiah, based on which the Governor issued orders, subsequently, the High Court and the Special Court have also issued orders. At every stage, the case is tightening further.

"A time for introspection has come. While anyone can fight their case in court, Siddaramaiah must maintain public trust in him. I hope he is able to preserve that trust," he said.

Responding to a question about the alleged irregularities in the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Development Board, Bommai said, "The SIT had submitted a charge sheet without naming ministers and chairpersons. They had tried to close the matter. However, since the CBI and ED have started investigating, they have now filed a charge sheet. Action against them is inevitable. If wrongdoing has occurred, we must continue the fight as an Opposition party."

When asked about the 'Bangalore Chalo' movement planned by AHINDA (a pro-Backward Class, minority, and Dalit organisation), Bommai declined to comment on it but asserted that the BJP's fight against CM Siddaramaiah would continue.

On the question of the BJP's moral right to demand CM Siddaramaiah's resignation, Bommai responded, "It's not about who has allegations against them or not. The question now is about Siddaramaiah. In the past, when he was in the Opposition, he would question everyone's morality. Now that he is Chief Minister, he must question his own morality and provide answers."

Bommai further stated that a candidate for the Shiggaon constituency bye-election will be selected soon.

"We have already held two meetings regarding this. Several aspirants have submitted their applications. After review, further action will be taken," he said.

When asked about the possibility of a surprise candidate for the Shiggaon Assembly constituency, Bommai responded, "I've not been in town for the past ten days, so I'm unaware of any developments. However, the candidate will be finalised as soon as possible."

