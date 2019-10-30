Before David Leitch took over the director's chair for Deadpool 2, The first Deadpool film helmer, Tim Miller was set to return for the sequel as well. Unfortunately, due to a fall out between the director and star Ryan Reynolds, Miller exited from the project sighting creative differences while the studio headed with the actor's comedic approach for the merc with a mouth.

Following the success of the first film, Deadpool 2 turned out to be an impressive critically acclaimed success for 20th Century Fox. Only until recently, the sequel also held the top spot for earning over $734 million at the box office worldwide as an R-rated comic book movie. but how would the movie have turned out if Miller had directed the second installment? the director fills in on some of the plans he had to instill like a comic accurate Cable.

Speaking to The Playlist promoting his upcoming film, Terminator: Dark Fate - Miller was asked about how different his version of Deadpool 2 would have turned out to be. It seems like the director had plans which were in line with the characters' arc from the comics.

For starters, The sequel would have centered over Wade Wilson's relationship with the young mutant known as Rusty (Julian Dennison) and would have been "heart of the film". However, other elements such as the character build of Cable were quite different from what fans saw Leitch's version.Miller explained that he wanted, "a [comic accurate] Cable who was 6 feet, 7 inches," unlike Josh Brolin's shorter and tad bulkier version.

Moreover, in the case of Morena Baccarin's Vanessa, the director never intended to kill off the character and concentrate and Deadpool's grieving moments. Miller also claimed to have "cracked the secret" to Vanessa's storyline and his version would have eventually seen her take on the comic persona as the shape-shifting mutant, Copycat. But that wasn't all.

Instead of having X-Men's Colossus go up against the Juggernaut in the third act fight, fans could have witnessed The Thing from Fantastic Four Universe pound up Colossus in Miller's version. It must be noted that wasn't just plain idea and the director reportedly got the thumbs up from 20th Century Fox to do the crossover as well.