Say hello to Tim Apple. Donald Trump invented during his tenure as the President of the United States. Whether another four years of geographical, phonological and diplomatic blunders await us will only get decided in the next week, meanwhile, as the Apple fiasco resurfaces on social media, it's befitting we collate some of the earlier memorable mispronunciations by The President.

Tim weds Apple

Back to the viral trend, Tim Apple that is. For the unversed, it is Tim Cook. That's not been the only guy that President Trump has rustled up in his career riddled with jumbled up names. A bit of context into Tim Apple first.

Last year, at an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting, Apple CEO Tim Cook was sitting right next to the President when he got called by that name. No Donald Trump did not say. "Yes Tim. Apple has got a huge investment into our country." He said, "We appreciate it very much Tim Apple." After the incident, Tim Cook even replaced his last name with the Apple logo on his Twitter profile. Now, that's being a sport.

Namibia weds Zambia

No country on Earth is called Nambia, unless of course President Trump was fondly referring to the actual countries of Namibia and Zambia. And to save some time and effort, he affectionately coined a term to refer to both collectively. The place was invented over lunch with African leaders in New York in 2017.

Sorry Tim, you aren't the only one

He once called Lockheed Martin's CEO Marillyn Hewson, as Marillyn Lockheed. Yep. The worst slash embarrassing part was he made the mistake while introducing the lady. "May I ask Marillyn Lockheed, the leading women's business executive in this country, according to many," he said. Social media diligently highlighted the blunder and spared no memes.

"That's how a college grad would save numbers in his phone," a social media user joked.

Matt Gaetz is Rick Gates!

Donald Trump has an innate gift of flubbing the names. It was only last week, he mixed up once again. The names of Matt Gaetz and Rick Gates. While the former is a Florida Representative and one of Trump's most vocal supporters, the latter is a former aide who was convicted after he pleaded guilty in crimes to do with Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. Need we say Trump meant whom and mentioned whom?

Now, who is Steve?

Again, it's in 2019, one fine day when Trump calls Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy as 'Steve'. After McCarthy has finished giving his statement and steps back from the dice, President Trump takes over and calls him Steve not once, but twice. "Thank you, Steve. Steve? Please." This list is by no means exhaustive and of course, will be duly updated from time to time. In the meanwhile, we're sure many more and many new business cards are in the offing.