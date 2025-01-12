Veteran actor Tiku Talsania has been part of television, Bollywood, and Gujarati theatre for many years. He has made audiences laugh, cry, and feel emotional with his remarkable performances. The actor was hospitalized on Friday night, hours after he suffered a brain stroke.

On Friday, the actor looked hale and hearty as he interacted with actor Rashami Desai during a screening. Videos and pictures of Tiku's last appearance before the stroke have surfaced online. Ever since the news of Tiku's hospitalization broke, fans have been left worried and are eagerly awaiting updates on his health.

While initial reports claimed that he suffered a heart attack, his wife, Deepti Talsania, clarified in an interview with NDTV that it was a brain stroke. "He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital," Deepti said.

On Sunday evening, his daughter and actor Shikha Talsania took to her Instagram stories and shared her father-actor Tiku's health update, she also thanked his well-wishers for their overwhelming support.

She wrote, "Thank for all your you prayers and concern. It's been an emotional time for all of us but we are happy to share that Dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well."

Shikha added, "We are grateful to the Doctors and Staff at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for everything that they have done and to his fans for all the love that's come our way in abundance".

About Tiku's work

Tiku has been part of television, Bollywood and Gujarati theatre for over the years. He has made audiences laugh, cry, and even emotional with his remarkable performances. Known for his roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Special 26, and Devdas, and shows like Uttaran and Dhamaal.

Most recently, he appeared in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, continuing his streak of versatile work.

Personal life

The actor is married to Deepti, with whom he has two children, a son, music composer Rohaan Talsania and a daughter, Shikha Talsania, who has acted in films like Veera Di Wedding, Coolie No. 1 and I Hate Luv Storys.