Veteran actor Tiku Talsania has been part of television, Bollywood and Gujarati theatre for over the years. He has made audiences laugh, cry, and even emotional with his remarkable performances. Known for his roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Special 26, and Devdas, and shows like Uttaran and Dhamaal, Talsania has left an indelible mark on the industry. Most recently, he appeared in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, continuing his streak of versatile work.

On Saturday morning, shocking news about the actor's health sent waves through the industry and among his fans. According to a report by Telly Chakkar, Tiku Talsania is in critical condition after suffering a major heart attack. Further updates on his health are awaited.

Tiku Talsania has consistently spoken about his dedication to the long-standing contribution to the entertainment industry.

With the sudden news of his heart attack and critical condition, fans and well-wishers of the actor are hoping for his speedy recovery.

Personal life

The actor is married to Deepti, with whom he has two children, a son, music composer Rohaan Talsania and a daughter, Shikha Talsania, who has acted in films like Veera Di Wedding, Coolie No. 1 and I Hate Luv Storys.