Karan Johar kisses Sidharth Malhotra as he removes his jacket; sizzle on runway with their plunging neckline outfits [Watch]

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and director Karan Johar on Friday, walked the ramp for Tyraani Jewellery, adding a touch of glamour to the grand event. Several notable personalities, including Malaika Arora, Kunal Rawal, and Varun Sood graced the evening.

Malaika Arora shared a video on Instagram capturing the delightful moment when Sidharth and Karan Johar walked the ramp together.

Sidharth Malhotra walks the ramp in plunging-neck suits; Karan Jihar's sudden weight loss sparks curiosity

Karan Johar donned two striking outfits. For one appearance, he wore a white satin shirt and trousers paired with a blazer trench, accessorized with a diamond necklace and an emerald brooch. In another look, Karan opted for a low-neck blue satin suit, flaunting jewellery from the designer collection.

Amid several videos that have gone viral, Karan Johar was seen kissing Sidharth on the ramp, the actor then removed Karan's blazer, swung it on and handed it over to Kajal Anand who was seated there.

Apart from stylish and classy jewellery, it was Karan's lean physique that caught the audience's attention,

A section of netizens admired his transformation, some slammed him for his sudden weight loss and comments like "Ozempic is showing" fueled rumours that he might have used the diabetes medication often associated with weight loss.

A user mentioned, "He looks so skinny."

Another commented, "Oh, what happened to Karan he looks so skinny."

The third one mentioned, "Ozempic is showing."

Work Front

Sidharth Malhotra made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.

Sidharth is all set to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Dinesh Vijan's next titled Param Sundari. After starring in multiple patriotic films, Sidharth will return to the love-drama genre and will now be seen opposite an actress with whom he has never worked before. The film is set to hit the big screens on July 25, 2025. Apart from this, he also has an untitled project with Sara Ali Khan. He will also star in Race 4, Rowdy Rathore 2, and Mitti, which will also feature Sreeleela.

On the other hand, Karan Johar is geared up to direct an untitled series for Netflix, the production of which is expected to commence soon.