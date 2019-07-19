Actor Ajaz Khan's police custody has reportedly been extended by a day. He has been arrested for creating and uploading a TikTok video that instigates violence against a particular community.

Ajaz, who was arrested on Thursday by Mumbai police, will have to stay under police custody till July 20. Although the video has been taken down by TikTok app, it went viral on social media, and also reached concerned authorities.

The video showed Ajaz and some other people not just instigating people against a community, but also mocking Mumbai police. The video was apparently made as a "revenge" against the lynching of Tabrez Ansari.

Meanwhile, Ajaz's wife alleged that some people are framing the actor in the case. She told media that her husband has been raising voice not only for Muslims, but also for other communities. Demanding justice for Ajaz, she claimed that a number of people have been trying to frame him.

Apart from Ajaz, FIR against others involved in the video have also been issued. This is not the first time that the former Bigg Boss contestant has been arrested. Earlier, he was nabbed after allegedly being caught with drugs at a hostel.