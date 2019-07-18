Controversial actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested by Mumbai police for an alleged communal TikTok video that he posted on social media.

The TikTok video reportedly instigates to unleash violence against a particular community. The video was reportedly made as "revenge" against Tabrez Ansari's lynching. The video shows the actors threatening to kill people from a particular community.

While Ajaz has already been arrested and will be produced before the court soon, bail plea of other TikTok actors have also been rejected. Apart from spreading communal hatred, the video also showcases Mumbai police in bad light.

FIRs have been registered against a number of TikTok actors for making videos that instigate violence.

However, it is not the first time that Ajaz got arrested. Earlier, he was nabbed by anti-Narcotics department for allegedly possessing drugs. He was later granted bail.