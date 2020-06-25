In a shocking development, a TikTok star has died by suicide in New Delhi on Thursday, June 25. The 16-year old dancer named Siya Kakkar was a popular face among the netizens and especially youths.

Her manager Arjun Sarin has confirmed the news of her death and told India Today that she might have taken the extreme step due to personal issues since she was doing well in her career.

"This must be due to something personal...work wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar," he is quoted as saying by India Today.

Content creator and Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani too has confirmed her death news on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Sad news 16 year old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide . Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this . [sic]"

Her death has come as a shock to her fans.