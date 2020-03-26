Despite repeated warnings and appeals by various health bodies across the globe including the World Health Organisation (WHO), some people refused to even consider the threat of the novel coronavirus.

One such person, a TikTok influencer named GayShawnMendes, who mocked COVID-19 and posted a video of himself licking the edge of a toilet seat, has now tested positive for the deadly disease.

Check out the video here:

GAYSHAWNMENDES is now in hospital for having corona virus. lmaoo pic.twitter.com/sbL4KcKfzl — ℳ. (@ndxlicious) March 24, 2020

Also known as Larz, he reportedly informed about getting infected to his followers via a video post on Twitter in which he was seen lying on a hospital bed. His account has now been suspended by Twitter.

A kid who licked toilets as part of the #CoronaVirusChallenge says he's now in the hospital with coronavirus. @gayshawnmendes was also just suspended from twitter pic.twitter.com/lfG2NBlTrs — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) March 23, 2020

Many took part in 'Coronavirus Challenge' on TikTok

When the rest of the world is grappling with the life-threatening virus, several users are busy participating in the 'Coronavirus Challenge' on TikTok. The bizarre challenge requires people to lick random objects such as toilet seats, grocery shop items and so on.

GayShawnMendes had participated in the challenge a few days back. However, it is not yet clear how did he actually contract the disease.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news:

I can’t think of anyone who deserves to get the coronavirus more — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) March 24, 2020

Waste of a hospital bed. Give the bed to someone that matters — Jethro Bundy ? (@Utahsnowguy) March 24, 2020

it's getting more and more difficult to feel sorry for these people. pic.twitter.com/t3iEmMT3lj — ??? ?? ???????#????????? (@DemTweetsThoSis) March 24, 2020

As per WHO data, there are over 4,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. In India, the number of infected people has gone past 650.

The novel coronavirus, officials known as SARS-CoV-2, has so far claimed more than 18,500 lives globally.