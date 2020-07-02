There were reports that TikTok might pursue legal options against the ban imposed on the popular Chinese video-sharing platform in India. Two lawyers familiar with the proceedings of the matter revealed TikTok's intentions as the Chinese firm held discussions with a Mumbai-based law firm to weigh in on the options of challenging the government ban in India.

TikTok has no plans to challenge India ban

TikTok spokesperson has issued a statement, clarifying that no such plans are in discussion. TikTok was among 59 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government citing privacy and security of Indians' data and the country's sovereignty.

"There have been statements in the press concerning the possibility that TikTok might pursue legal action regarding the directive by the Government of India. We have no plans to pursue such action. We are committed to working with the government to address its concerns. We comply with the laws and regulations of the Government of India. Ensuring the data sovereignty, security and privacy of our users has always been and will continue to be a top priority for us," TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.

Reports of TikTok challenging ban

According to many reports, TikTok was planning to discuss the ban with the government officials next week, defending its actions that it did not misuse the data. One of the lawyers familiar with the matter was quoted as saying that depending no the response from the government, it will initiate a legal action.

TikTok was reportedly considering arguing on the lines of whether the government followed due procedure, gave enough time for TikTok to respond to allegations and if an investigation was conducted before the ban was imposed, the Economic Times reported.

"An argument can be made on the grounds of principles of natural justice, as the company was not even given a hearing before the ban was imposed," said the lawyer. "However, the allegations against them are very serious since they pertain to national security. In the past, courts have declined interfering against government action in such national security matters."

Another lawyers had said that TikTok could approach the Supreme Court directly while trying to figure out if an appeal could be made.