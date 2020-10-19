Pakistan has decided to lift a ban on popular social media app TikTok after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality", the country's telecom authority said in a tweet on Monday.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) took to their official Twitter handle and stated, "TikTok is being unlocked after assurance from management that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality. TikTok will moderate the account in accordance with local laws."

The move comes some 10 days after Pakistan blocked TikTok for failing to filter out "immoral and indecent" content.

TikTok would have reallocated resources if Pak did not end suspension

After Pakistani authorities imposed a complete ban on short video-making app TikTok, the Chinese service has regretted Islamabad's decision, hinting towards a reallocation of its resources if authorities unblock it. In a statement, TikTok expressed sadness over its Pakistani users for not being able to access the app for over a week now.

"This is why we're sad that our users and creators in Pakistan are still unable to access TikTok more than one week after our service were blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)," ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, said in a statement.

"TikTok's mission is to inspire creativity and joy, and that's just what we've done in Pakistan. We've built a community whose creativity and passion has brought joy to households across Pakistan and opened vital economic opportunities to incredibly talented creators," the statement added.

TikTok maintained that it has made concerted efforts to address concerns and reservations of Pakistani authorities, which have blocked the social networking service for what they claimed as promoting indecent content