Security has been tightened in Jammu city and its vicinity ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Home is scheduled to arrive at Jammu on the afternoon of March 18 and address Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Raising Day Parade at MA Stadium Jammu. After addressing CRPF's Raising Day Parade, he will review the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir during a high-level meeting. He will return to the Union capital on the evening of March 19.

Earlier, Shah was scheduled to visit Jammu on March 19 only to address the first-ever CRPF Raising Day being observed in Jammu.

Reports said that top officials of all para-military forces, intelligence agencies, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and civil administration will attend the security review meeting with Home Minister.

Earlier Union Home Minister had visited Jammu and Kashmir from October 23 to 27, 2021. During his five-day stay in the Union Territory, Home Minister had reviewed the security scenario and addressed a rally of BJP at Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar area.

In a first CRPF celebrating 'Raising Day' at Jammu

For the first time, the CRPF is celebrating its 'Raising Day' at Jammu. CRPF's annual functions have always been held in New Delhi and NCR and this is for the first time when the function has been shifted out of these places to be held at Jammu.

Reports said that Jammu has been chosen as a venue for "Raising Day" as CRPF is playing a major role in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and is instrumental in the killing of several terrorists in the Union Territory, especially in the Valley. The paramilitary force will show its strength with the function in Jammu.

"Holding CRPF's Raising Day in Jammu is aimed at sending another message to the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and their mentors across the border that security forces were fully geared up to face all challenges and dismantle the terror ecosystem," reports said.

Home Minister's visit is purely official: BJP

Spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir BJP Abhinav Sharma said that Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit is purely official. "As per itinerary of Home Minister's visit he will attend the only official functions", he said.

Notably, J P Nadda BJP national president visited Jammu on March 7 and interacted with the party's leaders and workers at Katra in connection with the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit J&K on April 24 on Panchayati Raj Day.