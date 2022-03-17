Intensifying counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces eliminated three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Srinagar. The trio was involved in the killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmed Bhat in the Khonmoh area.

On March 9, terrorists had gunned down PDP sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat at his residence on the outskirts of Srinagar.

"Killed terrorists were involved in the killing of Sarpanch Samir Ahmed Bhat", Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh told media persons. He said those involved in the recent killings of Panchayat members have already been identified and would be tracked down soon.

"For the last couple of weeks, terrorists have again started selective killings of Panchayat members", DGP said and disclosed that Pakistan-based handlers have directed active terrorists to target civilians to create terror.

"We already have intensified counter-terror operations to frustrate evil designs of terrorists", he said and pointed out that during the last couple of days half a dozen successful operations have been conducted to eliminate terrorists involved in recent killings.

Three LeT terrorists eliminated

Three LeT terrorists involved in the recent killing of a sarpanch in Khonmoh, were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the Srinagar city.

According to police, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nowgam area on early Wednesday morning after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces. In the encounter, three terrorists were eliminated.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Adil Teli, Saqib Tantray, and Umer Teli. All three were local terrorists of the LeT outfit. An AK-47 and two pistols were recovered from the encounter site.

Forces alert to foil terrorists' designs: IGP

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar admitted that terrorists have stepped up attacks on Panchayat members to destabilize the democratic process in J&K.

"Our forces are alert to foil such nefarious designs of terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border", he said and added that the killed terrorists were used to carry out attacks on Panchayat members.

"Today's killing is a huge success for the police. We have busted all the modules involved in the recent killings of sarpanches, CRPF, etc, including a Territorial Army soldier of Budgam", he said.