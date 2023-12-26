The people of Atkona village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit have spent a sleepless night after a tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve Forest, continued to rest on a wall of a Gurudwara on Tuesday.

The tiger came to the village on Monday night.

A huge crowd gathered around the spot to see the resting tiger.

The forest officials have set up a security cordon using a net.

Efforts were on to call a team of forest officials who can either trap the tiger or tranquilize it before leaving it back in the forest area.

Police administration officials have also reached the spot.

(With inputs from IANS)