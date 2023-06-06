Yes, you read it right! Tiger Vs Pathaan will be Bollywood's most expensive film churned out by Yashraj Productions. The film will also bring together India's two big superstars, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Ever since the blockbuster run of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, fans have been asking for an epic face-off between Tiger and Pathaan. The film is likely to be an Eid/Diwali 2025 release and the production works will begin in January 2024.

There is also a buzz that director Siddharth Anand is planning to retain Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif for the action thriller. According to sources, producer Aditya Chopra has offered a whopping Rs 40 Cr for the director, the highest that a banner has paid any filmmaker to date. Tiger Vs Pathaan will be a part of Yash Raj's spy universe which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

Unlike its title, the film will not be an epic face-off between Tiger and Pathaan instead they will be teaming up to hunt down one common enemy. Director Siddharth is also planning to rope in an equally big name to play the arch-villain. There are also reports that the team has roped in Jason Momoa of the Aquaman and Game of Thrones fame for a key role.