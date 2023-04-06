And the wait is over! Fans can finally witness an epic face-off between Tiger and Pathaan. Ever since the blockbuster run of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, fans have been asking for an epic face-off between Tiger and Pathaan. And now it looks like producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand are finally making the cards ready.

Revealing the news on his Twitter handle, film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... SALMAN KHAN - SHAH RUKH KHAN: SIDDHARTH ANAND TO DIRECT... #SalmanKhan and #ShahRukhKhan starrer #TigervsPathaan will be directed by #SiddharthAnand... It Starts Jan 2024... Produced by #AdityaChopra. #YRF."

The film is likely to be an Eid/Diwali 2025 release and the production works will begin in January 2024. According to Buzz, Tiger Vs Pathaan will be Bollywood's most expensive film. Pathaan is a part of Yash Raj's spy universe which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The fifth instalment of the shared universe will be Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles, and Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist. Breaking all the box office records, the film earned Rs 540 crore earnings in India (the highest for any Hindi film) and Rs 1046 worldwide box office collection. The spy thriller also stars John Abharam and Deepika Padukone in key roles.