For the past few days, there have been widespread speculations about Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child. The story began at the gala inauguration of the Nita Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai. Termed the Met Gala of India, the event saw Bollywood and Hollywood's biggies walking down the red carpet showcasing different fashion statements.

The event also led to rumours of Deepika's pregnancy. Reason? Her loosely fitted clothes, flats and Ranveer's extra care of affection. The Pathaan actress stunned everyone with her beige pantsuit laced with delicate embellishments all over. Designed by Anamika Khanna, she completed the look with a sheer organza cape. Ranveer added a royal touch with his white satin bandhgala with a frayed hemline. After dating for almost five years, the couple tied the knot in 2018 in a grand affair. Interestingly, a few weeks back there have been rumours of trouble in the couple's paradise but with the NMAC event, it turned into pregnancy.

